Wetherspoon Reports Steady Sales Growth Amid Cost Pressures

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J D Wetherspoon plc has reported a solid uplift in sales for the 13 weeks to 26 April 2026, with like-for-like sales increasing by 3.4% compared with the same period last year, as the pub operator continues to expand its estate while navigating rising cost pressures.

Year-to-date (YTD), like-for-like sales rose by 4.3%, while total sales increased by 4.1% in the quarter and 4.9% for the year so far.

The company opened eight pubs and sold eight during the year to date, maintaining a broadly stable estate. It currently operates 794 managed pubs, alongside a further 21 franchised sites, with 13 new franchised openings recorded so far this year.

Looking ahead, chairman Tim Martin highlighted a strong pipeline of new openings, including high-profile transport and central London locations such as Manchester Airport, Heathrow Airport, Paddington Station, Charing Cross Station and Shaftesbury Avenue.

Wetherspoon has continued to invest in its estate and balance sheet, purchasing 3.8 million of its own shares for cancellation at an average price of £6.80 during the period.

The group also acquired the freehold reversions of four pubs for £12.2 million, bringing its total spend on freehold reversions since 2011 to £489 million, underlining its long-term property strategy.

The company expects year-end net debt to be in the range of £740 million to £760 million, with annual interest costs forecast at approximately £47 million, consistent with the previous financial year.

Despite the positive sales trajectory, Wetherspoon cautioned that rising costs across the hospitality sector may weigh on profitability.

The chairman of JD Wetherspoon, Tim Martin, said: “Sales growth was ahead of the ‘NIQ RSM Hospitality Business Tracker’ for the 43rd month in a row in March 2026, although Wetherspoon’s growth for Q3 was slightly below the year-to-date.

“The company has a strong pipeline of new pubs and planned openings include Manchester airport, Heathrow airport, Paddington station, Charing Cross station and Shaftesbury Ave in central London.

“As many hospitality operators, including Wetherspoon, have reported, there have been substantial increases in costs, which may result in profits slightly below market expectations.”

Julie Palmer, Managing Partner at financial and real estate advisory group BTG, said: “Though it is warning once again on the impact of rising costs on profits this year, conditions haven’t dampened JD Wetherspoon’s spirits as the pub chain maintains their strong foothold in the market and plans for expansion continue. As Wetherspoon’s enters its final quarter, it will be keeping an eye on where costs can be saved and margins can be increased amid the challenges facing the hospitality sector.

“The cocktail of soaring inflation and energy costs since the outbreak of conflict in the middle east mixed with the full effects of wage, tax and National Insurance rises has been hard for the hospitality industry to swallow. If costs continue to rise, discretionary spending-reliant businesses like Wetherspoon will bear the brunt of reduced spending, which has been worsened by losing market share to supermarkets as people choose to stay at home over going out to eat and drink.

“Wetherspoons will be relying on keeping prices as low as patrons have come to expect and driving sales volume high to maintain a strong bottom line, but the inevitable next step may need to be hiking prices to absorb soaring costs. The question will be, can they strike the balance to keep margins strong without putting off swathes of loyal ‘Spoons customers? If they cannot get this right and the conflict continues to send shockwaves through the UK economy, it is only a matter of time before their profits get eaten into further.”