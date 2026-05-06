Firebrick Brewery Named Overall Champions at the Indie Beer Awards North East

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A small independent brewery ‘in the Geordie heartland of Blaydon-on-Tyne’ has beaten competition from across the North East of England to be named Overall Champions at the the Indie Beer Awards North East.

Firebrick brewery won their beer category before going on to win the Overall Champions judging, where the best-of-the-best from across the SIBA North East Region fight it out for the top spot – including breweries from Northumberland, Tyne & Wear, Durham, Cleveland, Yorkshire and Humberside.

The brewery won Gold with their ‘Propa Belta’ Premium Session IPA, which uses a blend of international hop varieities to give big zest and pine aromas over a biscuity malt base.

The awards are organised by the Society of Independent Breweries & Associates (SIBA) and held at Gateshead Rugby Club ahead of their Beer Festival. Chair of SIBA’s Competitions Committee Anneli Baxter helped run the awards and presented Firebrick with their medal;

“The Indie Beer Awards seek to find the very best beers from across the UK, with winners from the North East now going forward to the National Finals to fight it out against the best of the best from other regions. Huge congratulations to Firebrick and all of our category Champions who have not only been named the best in the North East but will now get the opportunity to represent their region on the National stage. Good luck and well done again” for entering such a high calibre of beers in to this year’s cask beer awards.

“Judging beers in a huge range of styles, the Indie Beer Awards really do show the very best the North East has to offer and the quality across the board was incredibly high this year. Huge congratulations to all of the catgeory winners and in particular Harrogate Brewing Co who took home the two top awards of the day – a huge achievement in a very tough judging.” Neil Walker, Indie Beer Awards organiser.