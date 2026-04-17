Care South Chefs Run Baking Masterclass To Support Future Catering Talent In Dorset

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Care South’s care home chefs led a bread baking masterclass to help with upskilling the next generation of catering trainees.

Mark Wardman, Catering Operations Manager at Care South, a leading provider of residential and care at home services, led the workshop for trainees at The CRUMBS Project in their fully equipped training kitchen in Bournemouth. Mark was joined by Adam Csurai, Head Chef at Talbot View care home in Bournemouth and Bert Lyons, Head Chef of Dorset House care home in Hamworthy, who also shared their skills and knowledge with the trainees.

The CRUMBS Project empowers adults with disabilities, neurodivergences, or mental health conditions by providing hospitality-based ‘training for independence’ that creates pathways to employment and inclusion.

Mark, Adam and Bert hosted a live demonstration to show how to use a bread mix in four different ways, to make hot cross buns, bao buns, bread rolls, and a tear and share loaf. The trainees then recreated the dishes with the chefs’ assistance.

Lee Whalley, Head of Operations at The CRUMBS Project, said: “We were thrilled to welcome Care South’s chefs to lead a masterclass for our catering trainees, many of whom will be seeking employment or volunteering opportunities after completing their training. Sessions like this help build practical skills, confidence and real kitchen experience, boosting employability. It’s fantastic to strengthen our partnership with Care South and continue creating meaningful pathways into work for our trainees and supporting their term career development goals.”

Mark Wardman, Catering Operations Manager at Care South, said: “It was a pleasure to work with the trainees at The CRUMBS Project and share the skills we use in our care home kitchens every day. Opportunities like this help to build confidence, experience and a sense of achievement, and go on to support the next generation of chefs who may work in kitchens across Dorset. We’re proud to support the charity and look forward to seeing the trainees progress into roles within the sector, including within Care South in the future.”