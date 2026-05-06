Young Voters Put Nightlife On The Ballot Says NTIA Poll

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Britain’s young voters are sending a clear warning to politicians ahead of upcoming local and devolved elections: support for nightlife and hospitality is no longer optional, it’s electoral.

A new poll from the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) and Obsurvant has revealed that over two-thirds of young people would be influenced by stronger political support for the Night Time Economy, placing the sector firmly at the centre of voter priorities.

At the same time, a growing affordability crisis means many are being locked out of the very experiences they value most.

As parties compete for younger voters, nightlife, affordability and access to social spaces are emerging as key battlegrounds:

• 85% of 18–24-year-olds and 86% of 25–34-year-olds say political support for nightlife would influence them

• Nearly three quarters say it would impact how they vote

• Yet just 29% believe the sector is currently well supported

This is not a marginal concern, it is a mainstream voting issue, cutting across cities, towns and regions.

As policymakers focus on headline economic pledges, young voters are experiencing a different reality.

The cost of living crisis continues to erode disposable income, while rising taxation and operational costs in hospitality are pushing up prices across the board.

The result is a widening gap between political messaging and lived experience.

This issue is particularly acute at a local and devolved level, where decisions on licensing, transport, safety and business rates directly shape the Night Time Economy.

For many young voters, these are tangible, everyday concerns, not abstract policy debates.

How councils, mayors and devolved governments respond could play a decisive role at the ballot box.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, said: “As we move into a critical election period, this report sends a very clear message to policymakers: young people care deeply about nightlife, and they are paying attention to who supports it.

This is no longer just about leisure, it’s about affordability, access, jobs and cultural life. Young voters are telling us that these issues will influence how they vote.

Right now, they’re being squeezed from both sides, rising living costs and rising prices across the sector. Businesses are not increasing costs out of choice, but out of necessity.

If politicians fail to respond, they risk not only damaging the sector, but losing the confidence of an entire generation of voters.”

The Night Time Industries Association is calling on policymakers at all levels to act urgently:

• Tackle cost of living pressures impacting young people

• Reduce tax and financial burdens on hospitality and nightlife businesses

• Protect and support local grassroots venues

• Improve late-night transport and safety infrastructure

• Recognise the sector’s role in local economies and cultural identity