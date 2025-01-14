CAMRA Calls For New Government Fund To Save Community Locals

Share Post Share Email

Consumer group CAMRA wants Deputy PM Angela Rayner to introduce fund specifically to help communities take over ownership of their local pub

CAMRA is calling on the Deputy Prime Minister and her Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to introduce a dedicated fund for community groups looking to take over ownership of their local pub.

The call comes after the existing fund which helped local people to take over their pub as a community owned business came to a sudden end before Christmas 2024.

The Community Ownership Fund provided funding for groups of local people to take over ownership and the running of community facilities that would otherwise be sold, converted or demolished, including pubs.

The Government announced on 23 December that the final Community Ownership Fund money had been awarded to successful bidders, including eight community pubs.

However, ministers also announced that no further funding or bids would be allowed.

The Government are introducing a new ‘Community Right to Buy’ for local groups looking to take ownership of a pub in their neighbourhood. CAMRA believes right to buy must come alongside a dedicated programme of advice, guidance and funding to make sure community pubs go from strength to strength.

Commenting, Chair of CAMRA’s Planning Advisory Group Paul Ainsworth said:

“Having thriving pubs at the heart of community life can be a key part of the Government’s mission to have vibrant communities and thriving local economies. There are now over 200 community-owned pubs in the country, and this has proved to be a remarkably successful model, with previously struggling pubs now popular and successful enterprises – pubs for the people by the people.

“Ministers have already announced that they are going to introduce a ‘Community Right to Buy’ for local assets like pubs that are under threat of closure or conversion. This is very welcome and is set to be a gamechanger for local people wanting to save their pub.

“However, it is vital that as well as a right to buy community assets, groups of local people can also access advice, support and funding to help make sure bids to take over pubs as community-owned businesses can be successful, securing the pub at the heart of community life for decades to come.”