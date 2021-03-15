CAMRA Celebrates 50 Years Of Campaigning With #Cheerstocamra

Share Tweet Share Email

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is marking its 50th anniversary tomorrow – 16 March 2021 – with a host of content, activities and merchandise to be released throughout its commemorative year.

The organisation has come a long way from its roots, founded by four passionate young men from the North-West in 1971. Today, CAMRA campaigns for real ale, pubs and consumer rights across the country.

Nik Antona, CAMRA National Chairman, said: “This is a milestone year for CAMRA, marking a half-century of campaigning for pubs, pints and people. We will be marking the achievement, celebrating those campaigners who have given their all to CAMRA’s aims, and looking toward the future.

“Our 50th anniversary comes on the heels of perhaps the most difficult year on record for the pub and beer industry, after months of lockdowns and unfair restrictions. While acknowledging our birthday celebrations, we must reaffirm our commitment to fighting for pubs and consumers now and in the future, to ensure there are good pubs serving good beer in every community for the next 50 years.”

CAMRA will be marking their 50th anniversary throughout 2021, with a selection of content available from today, such as:

A social media #CheersToCAMRA – members, volunteers and industry figures can share their memories of CAMRA on social media using the ‘Cheers to CAMRA’ hashtag

A 50th anniversary book 50 Years of CAMRA – written by beer writer Laura Hadland, containing first-hand accounts from members and industry professionals, detailing the highs and lows of one of the world’s most successful consumer organisations. Laura will also be hosting a virtual book launch event tomorrow evening, 16 March 2021 at 7pm, joined live by contributors, beer writers and one of CAMRA’s founders to discuss her research and answer questions. The event is open to anyone, and registration is now available here: https://camra-org-uk.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMvdeGppz8qGt1j5WkVI_6xUrC6G5LGgiUZ

50 campaigning milestones – 50 of CAMRA’s campaigning milestones will be shared over the coming months, with behind the scenes insight from the campaigners leading the charge at the time. The first batch of 10 is available on request

The Golden Awards – our 50th anniversary Golden Awards aim to recognise 50 people, groups of people or businesses that have made a significant contribution to CAMRA’s aims. This is aimed at campaigning heroes, the pub/club all-stars, beer saviours/custodians and stalwarts. Nominations close today, and winners will be announced throughout the year

Celebratory Beer Boxes – marking the anniversary, curated boxes of beer will be available for purchase, featuring a selection of the best brews the country has to offer and chosen by some of the UK’s leading beer experts. 11 beers will be included, as well as a limited edition 50th anniversary tasting glass. Available for pre-order from 31 March

There will also be commemorative merchandise, such as clothing and badges, available from the CAMRA shop, and other content available throughout the year.

Learn more on our 50th Anniversary page: https://camra.org.uk/50-years/