CAMRA Crowns Outstanding Heritage Pub Heroes

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CAMRA has honoured two sets of publicans for their immense efforts in reviving important heritage pubs, just in time for Heritage Open Week. Both the North Star and Beacon Hotel are Grade II listed buildings, and both appear on CAMRA’s National Inventory for having interiors of national heritage importance.

Kerry Tyrrell, licensee of the North Star, Steventon in Oxfordshire, has been given the top prize.

Judges were hugely impressed with Kerry’s efforts and pride in the pub, which has been owned by her family for generations, describing the reopened pub as having ‘a new lease of life’.

The pub was recently closed for nine months to undergo extensive works to fix damp and preserve the Grade II listed building, all carried out by local craftsman Michael Toplis. The results speak for themselves, with a refreshed building which retains its outstanding heritage value, a new programme of events and a ‘buzzing’ atmosphere.

The North Star building dates back to the late 15th century, with little known about it’s history before it became a public house. It was previously run by Wantage Brewing Co, and then Morland Brewery of Abingdon. It has been a freehouse since 1998, and Kerry’s family have owned the pub for around 200 years.

Sarah Hughes brewery has been honoured as runner up for their work at the Beacon Hotel, Sedgley, their pub and brewery tap in the West Midlands.

Judges praised the high quality of work to convert a sitting room into an additional customer area and a sensitive replacement for the old conservatory. The changes create in-demand additional seating, proving the demand for space in this bustling community local, which also has national important heritage features.

The Heritage Pub Revival Award recognises pubs or pub operators who have renewed the fortunes of a pub on CAMRA’s National Inventory of Historic Interiors, by preserving its heritage features, benefiting the business and having a positive impact on its local community.

The winner has been announced to coincide with Heritage Open Days, a week of free events across the country, celebrating heritage and history between 11-20 September. Similar events will also be taking place across Scotland and Wales.

Kerry Tyrrell, licensee of the North Star, said: “We are very pleased indeed to have won this very special award and thank everyone who nominated the North Star. It will take a special place on the mantlepiece at the centre of the settle.”

Simon Massey, owner of the Beacon Hotel, said: “This award is an incredible recognition of all the hard work that goes into keeping the Beacon Hotel in its current condition. Thanks to all the staff for their hard work and the craftmanship of the builders for making this possible.”

Paul Ainsworth, Heritage Pub Revival Award coordinator, said: “Both these pubs have truly precious historic interiors. At the North Star, it’s brilliant that the serious structural issues have been fully addressed but equally great to find it in the hands of management committed to making it a real community hub. The work at the Beacon is a textbook example of how to expand and improve customer facilities without any detriment to the historic core.”