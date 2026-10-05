Beer and Pub Sector Supports Almost 1 Million Jobs say BBPA

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Britain’s beer and pub industry generated £37.8 billion to the UK economy in 2025, supported almost 1 million jobs, and contributed £16.8 billion in tax, new British Beer and Pub Association analysis has found.

The leading trade body said the findings demonstrate the sector’s economic footprint can be found in every constituency, with every region generating, on average, £3.2 billion in GVA and supporting, on average, of 81,800 jobs.

The sector also generated an estimated £2.2 billion in net capital investment in 2025, with the North-West recording the highest regional investment at £325 million the analysis, by Oxford Economics and commissioned by the BBPA, found.

The BBPA said the sector has proved itself to be fundamentally important for younger workers or those seeking flexible work. Approximately half (48%) of direct jobs are made up of workers between the ages of 16-24 – the equivalent of 341,900 roles – while 60% of workers were employed part-time.

The BBPA says the sector’s tax burden must be reduced if it is to continue driving growth and jobs. It is calling for permanent business rates reform, a freeze in beer duty, an increased draught duty discount and a review of employment costs to help protect jobs and ensure businesses can continue investing.

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “This analysis shows why we’re the lynchpin for jobs, growth, and communities in every constituency.

“Every single region’s job market and local economy is enriched from pints and pubs, with them being vital for putting money in people’s pockets, being precious community spaces, and boosting investment whilst generating significant tax revenues.

“It would be a perilous mistake to take this for granted, because when they close, we all lose out. We are fortunate that the Prime Minister and Chancellor recognise this and are strong supporters of the sector, as demonstrated by the vital 20% cut in business rates recently announced as a first step to support the sector.

“We now need to see permanent business rates reform, a freeze in beer duty and an increased draught discount, along with a review of employment costs to ensure we can continue to keep people in work, boost the economy, and remain as the heart and soul of communities.”

The report found that pubs alone generated £29.8 billion in GVA, supporting 849,600 jobs and £17.4 billion in wages.

The UK’s breweries generated £6.7 billion in GVA and supported 74,100 jobs, while beer sales in the off-trade contributed £2.3 billion in GVA and supported 48,100 jobs.

Latest research from WPI Strategy, authored by former Treasury economist Martin Beck, found that the pub plays a central role in creating huge wellbeing benefits for the nation.

The report found pub-based social interaction is estimated to generate a wellbeing value of around £1,000–£2,000 per regular pubgoer each year.