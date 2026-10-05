New Restaurant for Historic Stanley Dock Following £1.5 Million Transformation

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To celebrate World Architecture Day today (5th October), Harcourt Developments, the owners of Stanley Dock Liverpool, have today announced a new restaurant, that is set to open later this winter in the former Victorian pumphouse at Stanley Dock.

Stanley Dock’s Grade II-listed Hydraulic Pumphouse and Accumulator Tower is set to become a new 120-seat pizzeria following a £1.5 million transformation. Called 1848 Stanley Dock the name celebrates the year that Stanley Dock, designed by Jesse Hartley, opened.

Operated by the Titanic Hotel Liverpool and owned by Harcourt Developments, the 4,400 sq. ft (410 sq. m) restaurant will create a new destination dining venue in the city’s iconic waterfront and historic docks.

The 1848 Stanley Dock will combine the character of the original Victorian pumphouse with contemporary design. Taking centre stage will be a glass-walled extension, with 18.5 ft-tall ceilings and glazed doors, that that overlooks the dock and provides access to a waterfront dining terrace.

Connecting the glazed extension with the original brick boiler room will be a 23ft-high atrium, creating a central space for dining and a cocktail bar. A new galleried mezzanine will add further seating, with feature brick walls on the lower level and a more intimate private dining area and lounge space above.

Brian Connor, Titanic Hotel Liverpool general manager, says “1848 is an exciting addition to Stanley Dock and provides an opportunity to give another one of the site’s historic buildings a new lease of life.

“The venue has such a distinctive character, and as with Titanic Hotel, retaining its original features while creating a contemporary space has been a key priority throughout the redevelopment. We’re looking forward to welcoming guests to 1848 Stanley Dock later this year and introducing a new dining experience to Liverpool.”