Hilton Signs 10 Spark by Hilton Hotels as UK Growth Gathers Pace

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Hilton has announced a significant expansion to its value-focused brand Spark by Hilton with the signing of 10 hotels across the UK, boosting the brand’s footprint across England and Wales. The additions will bring 672 Hilton rooms to Cardiff, Coventry, Derby, Doncaster, Hull, Peterborough, Runcorn, Sunderland, Wakefield and Washington, with the hotels expected to open between late 2026 and 2028.

Paul Blackmore, vice president, development, UK & Ireland, Hilton, said: “These signings underline the strength of demand for Spark by Hilton we are seeing from owners across the UK. With nearly 700 rooms in the pipeline, including the brand’s first hotel in Wales, Spark continues to gain momentum as owners recognise the strength of its value proposition and its ability to meet the needs of today’s travellers.”

The signings will take the brand into several new Hilton markets, including Derby, Runcorn, Wakefield and Washington, and are part of a strategic agreement with AG Hotels Group, a UK hotel owner and operator with a growing nationwide portfolio.

Girish Grover, founder & CEO, AG Hotels Group, said: “We are delighted to partner with Hilton to expand Spark by Hilton across the UK. This landmark agreement is closely aligned with AG Hotels Group’s mission to create happy, thriving places nationwide and represents an important step in the next phase of our growth. Our strategy is to build a scaled, high-quality hospitality platform by acquiring, repositioning and investing in well-located hotels across the UK, combining strong operational capability with leading global brands. We see significant opportunity to grow our portfolio through further acquisitions, conversions and strategic partnerships, and we look forward to working with Hilton as we continue to expand.”

Hilton also recently signed an agreement with SMAR Hotels Ltd to bring Scotland’s first Spark by Hilton to Dunfermline. Located approximately 17 miles northwest of Edinburgh, the 53-room hotel will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment before opening in late 2026, offering dining spaces, meeting facilities and guest parking.