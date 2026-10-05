Lincolnshire Pub Launches New Services to Help Bring Locals and Families Together

Picture Credit Pub is the Hub

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A Lincolnshire pub is strengthening its role at the heart of the community with a new outdoor stage, bar and pizza oven designed to bring local people together and support events ranging from live music to comedy nights.

Publican Jason Watson took over The Bluebell Inn, in Whaplode St Cathrine, near Spalding, in September 2025 with his family, with a vision to extend the pubs’ social space by transforming the beer garden. The family-run venue is already known for its great drink and food offer, including its popular Sunday carvery.

The new outdoor area has proved to be a major success throughout the summer, hosting everything from live music performances, comedy events and community gatherings such as a cider and sausage festival. It has also become home to regular events, including open-air bingo nights, summer grill afternoons and barbecue sessions.

As well as extending its appeal to more families it has also seen a boost in its customer base with up to 300 people turning up for events in the beer garden area.

Publican Jason Watson said: “We have received so much support from the local community since we took over the pub a year ago. The new outdoor stage, bar and pizza oven have already encouraged more local people and families to enjoy the pub’s outdoor space.

“The new facilities have helped make the pub more viable. They have also enabled us to support local bands by giving them a venue to perform, while bringing new customers through the doors. It has played a vital role in helping to keep the pub thriving.”

With expert guidance and access to a grant from Pub is The Hub, supported by the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (BIST) the new stage, bar and pizza oven have further strengthened The Bluebell Inn as the hub of its local community.

The project was supported by BIST as part of its Hospitality Support Fund, which aims to strengthen rural and remote communities by helping pubs diversify and remain sustainable community assets.

Regional Advisor for Pub is The Hub Terry Stork said: “This pub has been transformed by the new outside area that is boosting the number of people using the pub. It is also serving as a great social space for people to get together.

“This is a fantastic pub that has the community at its heart.”

Minister for the Future of Work Kate Dearden said: “Rural pubs like The Bluebell Inn are vital to communities like Whaplode St Catherine. Whether it’s by creating jobs or providing locals with important public services and activities, it’s crucial for them to have a place to come together and socialise.

“This is exactly why we are working to secure the future of rural pubs and venues through our Hospitality Support Fund. On top of the £4.3bn support package announced last year, we’ve slashed business rates for pubs by 15% and are boosting this to 20% from April.”