CAMRA Reveals the Runners and Riders for Pub of the Year 2026

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CAMRA has revealed the 16 regional finalists in its 2026 Pub of the Year competition, who will now compete for the national title, as the campaign group turns its attention to the upcoming Budget.

With MPs returning to Westminster after the summer recess, CAMRA is urging the Government to use the Budget, now expected at the end of October, to ease the tax and cost burden on pubs and brewers. The organisation is calling for reform of VAT and draught beer duty, alongside action to tackle soaring energy bills, ahead of what it says will be a critical few months for the sector.

The Campaign is also calling on the UK and devolved governments to urgently commit to a new, fairer system of business rates to help pubs compete with cheap supermarket alcohol, on top of the additional year of rates relief announced by the new Prime Minister for pubs in England last month.

The top 16 pubs are:

• East Anglia: Railway Arms, Saffron Walden

• East Central: Malt Shovel Tavern, Northampton

• East Midlands: Railway Inn, Ketton

• Greater London: Cockpit, Chislehurst

• Merseyside and Cheshire: Turks Head, St. Helens

• North East: Olde Cross, Old Ryton Village

• North West: Northumberland Arms, Marple Bridge

• Northern Ireland: Dog and Duck Inn, Lisbellaw

• Scotland: Steam Packet Inn, Isle of Whithorn

• South Central: Bell, Waltham St Lawrence

• South East: Nelson Arms, Tonbridge

• South West: Fallen Tree, Clevedon

• Wales: Mold Alehouse, Mold

• West Central: Alma Inn, Linton

• West Midlands: Tamworth Tap, Tamworth

• Yorkshire: Countryman’s Inn, Hunton

The pubs now advance to the ‘super-regional’ stage of the competition, with a ‘final four’ announced in October, ahead of the reveal of the overall National Pub of the Year in January 2027.

The final stages of the award are supported by Avani Solutions, CAMRA’s Beer Quality Partner, and ICR Touch, CAMRA’s Technology Partner.

Andrea Briers, Pub of the Year competition Coordinator, said: “We have a formidable top 16 this year, with both familiar faces and some first-time winners in the mix. Behind each one is a deserving and hard-working team, running an amazing pub for their local community, and serving brilliant cask beer.

“Please make the most of this bank holiday weekend by showing your support for the UK’s amazing pubs. You never know, you might pick one that ends up a winner next year.”

Ash Corbett-Collins, CAMRA Chairman, said: “CAMRA’s Pub of the Year competition highlights the very best that the UK has to offer, but unfortunately, it’s much more common that licensees are struggling with day-to-day trading.

“The new Prime Minister and Chancellor have the power to change that. With the next UK Budget coming up, they could take action on business rates, draught beer duty and VAT, to deliver a Budget for beer drinkers and publicans.”