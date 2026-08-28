Wedding Reforms Could Open The Door To Pub Weddings As Over Half Of Couples Rethink Where To Tie The Knot

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New Barclays Consumer Spend research suggests proposed wedding reforms by the UK Government could give pubs a fresh route into the wedding market, with over half (52 per cent) of those planning or considering a wedding saying the changes would make them rethink where to hold their big day.

The findings come as the Government consults on reforms to weddings law in England and Wales, which could allow legal ceremonies to take place in more locations, including pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues. The reforms have broad support, with seven in 10 UK adults (68 per cent) welcoming legal weddings in more locations.

Cost is shaping how would-be couples think about their wedding. Among those planning or considering a wedding, 57 per cent say rising costs would make them more likely to consider a pub or restaurant, while 69 per cent say they would prefer a celebration that feels personal and informal rather than traditional or formal.

The cost of weddings is also being felt by guests, especially younger adults. Tesco Bank Barclays research found that nearly a third of Brits (31 per cent) have declined a wedding invitation because of the cost of attending, rising to 48 per cent among Gen Z and 43 per cent among Millennials, with the average cost of attending the last wedding they went to reaching £316 per person.

Against that backdrop, almost half of Gen Z (47 per cent) say a pub wedding sounds more fun and memorable than a traditional venue, compared with 38 per cent overall, while seven in 10 UK adults (71 per cent) agree that old expectations of what a wedding “should” look like are changing.

That shift is not only being driven by younger Brits. Three in four Baby Boomers (75 per cent) agree that traditional ideas of weddings are changing, while almost half say lower cost (49 per cent), a more relaxed feel (49 per cent), and the ease of holding the ceremony and reception in one place (49 per cent) would make them consider an informal hospitality venue, such as a pub or restaurant.

The appeal of a pub wedding is also about more than the venue itself. Among UK adults, one in three (34 per cent) say they would consider live music or a local band at their wedding, while three in 10 (29 per cent) would consider locally produced food and drink, creating potential trade for local musicians, brewers, food producers and suppliers.

Some pub operators are already seeing demand come through their doors. Butcombe Group, which runs 120 pubs and inns across the UK and Channel Islands, says wedding bookings have surged since the pandemic, as more couples look to pubs and boutique inns for a celebration that feels local, personal and less formulaic.

Jonathan Lawson, CEO of Butcombe Group, said: “We welcome the proposed Government reforms, which could allow venues like ours to offer couples an even more complete and memorable experience, from the ceremony through to the food, drink and overnight stay. Last year was a record year for weddings, and we are already 37 per cent up on that in 2026.

“We have some amazing pubs and boutique inns, located in some of the English countryside’s finest areas, including the Cotswolds, the Mendips and the Jurassic Coast. They are stunning historic buildings such as The George in Norton St Philip, and can deliver a unique and bespoke wedding experience built around exactly what our guests want.”

With rising costs and planning disputes putting pressure on pubs, a new wedding market could give operators another income stream, helping fill quieter trading days. On Monday 17 August, the Government also announced stronger protections to stop pubs being too easily converted into homes or offices, underlining the wider push to keep local pubs open and trading.

Barclays Consumer Spend data suggests consumers are still willing to spend in pubs when there is a reason to go out. Spending at bars, pubs and clubs rose 7.4 per cent year-on-year in July, the biggest jump since December 2023, while transactions rose 10.0 per cent. Barclays sees nearly 40 per cent of the nation’s card transactions, providing a strong view of UK consumer spending.

Rich Robinson, Head of Hospitality & Leisure at Barclays UK Corporate Bank, said: “Pubs sit at the heart of almost every community, and our research shows people would happily see them at the heart of their big day too. Couples want weddings that feel personal, relaxed and good value, and that is exactly what great pubs and inns do best.

“If the reforms go ahead, this is a genuine growth opportunity for the sector. Our clients are brilliant at turning a space into an experience people remember, and a wedding is one of the most memorable days of all.”