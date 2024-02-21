CAMRA Supports Proposed Relaxation Of Licensing Hours For Pubs During Euro 2024

Share Tweet Share Email

An open consultation in government, backed by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), is proposing the option of relaxing licensing hours for pubs in England and Wales, during the latter stages of the Men’s UEFA European Championships this summer.

The proposal sets out that if England, Wales or Scotland were to reach the semi-final in the tournament, followed by the final, then pubs would be allowed to extend their opening hours.

If any of the British national teams were to make it to the semi-final, or subsequently the final, pubs in England and Wales would be able to open until 1am, rather than 11pm.

CAMRA fully supports this proposal, with Pub and Club Campaigns Director Gary Timmins stating: “Cheering on your team, in the atmosphere of the pub, surrounded by friends and local community is an experience that cannot be had anywhere else.

“CAMRA believes that your local pub, social club or taproom is the best place to drink real ale, cider and perry, not simply for the social experience but also due to the staff and licensees who run these venues.”

Currently, proposals like this can take up to six months to be passed, which is why this consultation is being proposed now.

Alongside this proposal, there is the Licensing Hours Extension Bill in motion, sponsored by MP Emma Lewell-Buck, which aims to make this process simpler. Expected to be passed later this year, a new law would help the speed in which decisions like these are made.

CAMRA, again, fully backs this bill, with Timmins adding: “Creating a more responsive mechanism for licensing hours alterations would boost local economies with additional sales and help create a sense of community as pub-goers are able to celebrate the full range and diversity of British sporting achievement.”