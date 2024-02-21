Pub Is The Hub Partners With Horticap To Offer Gardening Guide To Help Publicans

Share Tweet Share Email

Pub is The Hub has joined forces with charity Horticap to provide advice to publicans on how to make best use of their gardens.

As we come out of the cold days of winter and head into spring it is time for publicans to start thinking about what action to take with their outdoor areas.

Creating a vegetable garden can be a great way to eat fresh, healthy food, but it can also be a way for publicans to help, educate and offer a social activity for many local people. While growing flowers can add colour, fragrance and additional biodiversity to any pub garden.

Pub is The Hub chief executive John Longden said: “Increasing numbers of pubs are asking for help with launching their gardens and allotments. As well as creating an opportunity to grow their own produce gardens can provide a great social environment to bring people of all ages together.

“We would really like to thank our partners Horticap, who have helped to put together this great advice guide for publicans. It is never too early to start thinking about getting that vegetable patch or wildlife garden started.”

Horticap chair Peter Hornby said: “We were delighted to be asked to contribute to this guide supporting pubs to create gardens for their local residents.”

He added: “Gardening as an activity supports both physical and mental wellbeing. Whether young or old, fit or less so, gardening as a therapeutic activity enriches lives and is at the heart of everything we do at Horticap.

“We wish the readers of this guide every success with this important initiative.”

Horticap patron, and famous gardener Alan Titchmarsh said: “I am proud to be their patron and urge everyone who knows the therapeutic qualities of gardening to support the sterling work they do. Using gardening as a means of enriching lives is something I have valued all my life; Horticap is living proof that it can transform lives.”

To download the guide click here.