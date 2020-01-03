CAMRA Throws Its Weight Behind Tryanuary

The Campaign for Real Ale has announced that it is sponsoring Tryanuary 2020 in order to encourage more people to support pubs during the month of January.

Tryanuary is a nationwide campaign to support the beer industry throughout January. Rather than swearing off pubs for a month, participants are encouraged to try new venues in order to help local businesses during what can be a challenging month for retailers.

Commenting on the partnership, CAMRA National Director Ash Corbett-Collins said:

“We are delighted to support this great initiative. January is a difficult month for the brewing industry and pubs, with people trying to atone for overindulgence during the festive period. This puts additional strain on what is already a quiet month.

“We have always argued that beer is best enjoyed in moderation in the social surroundings of a pub. January is a great time to sample new beers – particularly real ale – and we’d encourage our members to go out and support their local pubs this month.”

Mike Hampshire, Tryanuary Organiser, said:

“We’re delighted to have CAMRA as a major sponsor this year. This is the UK’s leading consumer group and a powerful voice within the industry.

“Both campaigns have a lot of common goals, not least of which is support for pubs. I think our combined efforts can help raise awareness even further of how difficult January is and that moderate beer consumption can be part of a healthy lifestyle all year round.”