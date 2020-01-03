Calling All Chefs: Vegan Dish Recipe Competition Launched

Chefs are being challenged to create a new dish to appeal to the growing number of vegan customers eating out, with the launch of the Oliver Kay National Vegan Dish of the Year 2020. Online entry is now open at https://www.oliverkayproduce.co.uk/food-info/vegan

Oliver Kay Produce is inviting chefs from across the hospitality sector to submit recipes.

The aim is to create recipes with a strong appeal to customers looking for enticing vegan dishes, as well as to inspire hospitality businesses to create profitable vegan menus.

Shortlisted finalists will be invited to prepare, cook and serve their recipe for a panel of industry judges at the cook-off final, to be held at Oliver Kay Produce’s development kitchen in Bolton, on Monday March 30. The final will also include a short Mystery Box challenge inviting entrants to prepare and serve a starter or dessert from a selection of fresh produce provided by Oliver Kay.

The prize on offer to the overall winner incudes a UK city break for two, including a dinner booking at a leading vegan restaurant. Finalists will receive a hamper of products from the Plant Based Collection, and the shortlisted recipes, credited to their creators, will be featured in a national marketing campaign.

Jane Aukim, marketing manager for Oliver Kay Produce says: “Sales of vegan food served out-of-home are forecast to significantly increase further during 2020. We believe the range and choice of vegan dishes on offer to consumers often lags behind their high expectations. With such a wonderful choice of vegan ingredients now available, we’re asking chefs to step up and show the industry what they can do!”

Dishes entered must be the chef’s original creation and should include an element of protein, Beyond that, chefs have free rein to use all their creativity and skills, to create a new vegan menu classic.

The Oliver Kay National Vegan Dish of the Year 2020 competition is open for entry at https://www.oliverkayproduce.co.uk/food-info/vegan. The closing date for entries is Friday, February 28 2020.