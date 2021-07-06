CAMRA Welcomes Return Of The Authentic Pub Experience In England

Share Tweet Share Email

Commenting on the announcement by the Prime Minister on the further lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, subject to confirmation on 12th July, CAMRA’s National Chairman Nik Antona said:

“The easing of remaining restrictions in England will see the much-anticipated return of the authentic pub experience, with ordering and chatting at the bar replacing table service and the rule of six.

“This move will help to make sure that our beloved pubs, social clubs and taprooms can survive and thrive on the other side of the pandemic, and continue to play their vital role in our communities.

“Whilst the lifting of restrictions will be warmly welcomed by licensees, pub goers and the breweries that serve them – this isn’t ‘job done’.

“That is why CAMRA is calling on the Chancellor to back our campaign for a differential rate of duty on draught beer, which would level the playing field between the price of beer sold in social, community settings compared with supermarket alcohol consumed at home.

“We encourage everyone to support their local and enjoy a pint of fresh cask ale from a local brewery; however, the Government must also continue to provide support to our pubs to help them get back on their feet and thrive in the months and years ahead.”