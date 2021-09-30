CAMRA’s Call To Support Our Pubs Throughout October As Fundraising Campaigns Begin

Share Tweet Share Email

The consumer group representing hundreds of thousands of pub-goers across the UK is urging the public to continue supporting their locals – even if they are giving up alcohol this month.

With charity and health campaigns asking people to stay sober throughout October, CAMRA – the Campaign for Real Ale – is urging people raising money for good causes to continue to support their local as our pubs recover from the pandemic.

Commenting, CAMRA’s national chairman Nik Antona said:

“Our local pubs and social clubs still need all the support they can get as they recover from the devastating impact of the pandemic.

“Charity events and health campaigns involving not drinking for a month can have a huge impact on community pubs which is why we are asking people to continue to support their locals during October.

“Pubs are huge sources of charitable giving in their own right – raising around £100m a year pre-pandemic. It is vital that charity campaigns take this into account, and ensure that their messaging doesn’t encourage customers to avoid pubs this October.

“We know that pub-going and enjoying a drink with family or friends brings with it huge wellbeing benefits – and with pubs offering a much bigger range of tasty no and low alcoholic beers and interesting soft drinks than many once did, it is easier than ever to continue to support your local even if you aren’t drinking alcohol.

“Whether you’re taking part in a fundraiser or if you haven’t been to your local in a while, I’d encourage everyone to safely and sensibly support their local pubs as much as possible in the coming weeks and months to make sure we don’t risk losing them altogether.”