Can the Hospitality Sector Recover Without the Vaccine?

As the UK vaccination program continues and the hospitality and leisure sector prepares to reopen fully, there are growing concerns around how to best protect employees and residents.Although vaccination adds a universal level of protection, forcing current or future employees to receive the jab, or refusing to keep or hire them based on their decision, is fraught with risk. Although a grey area – we are in unchartered territory after all – if the sector wants to reopen safely, this is one of the challenges that hospitality leaders will face in the coming months. So, what should businesses that are looking at putting in place a vaccination policy consider? Current guidance does not support mandatory vaccination, and instead states that employers should aim to support their employees’ decisions, whether they decide to take the vaccine or not. However, companies can choose to implement a strict vaccination policy that makes them compulsory and imposes sanctions on those who refuse. If this route is chosen, businesses must be aware that any dismissals are likely to lead to employment tribunal claims.

If a job role cannot be undertaken safely without a vaccine, then there may be legal grounding for it to be a requirement. However, in sectors like hospitality and leisure, businesses will have a harder time proving that a role cannot be done safely without the vaccine than, for example, front line healthcare workers and thus, a much harder time justifying dismissal. Should an employee refuse the vaccine, the best course of action is always attempting to understand their reasons with a view to persuading them to change their mind, before then deciding whether to proceed with further action including dismissal. There are many reasons people may choose not to have the vaccine, such as being pregnant or on religious grounds and it is important not to be dismissive of these claims, but rather be sympathetic towards the individual and maintain confidentiality.Another oft-cited reason is the lack of knowledge as to the side effects of the jabs, which was until recently a theoretical argument but has been given significant credibility by the blood clotting concerns associated with the Astra Zeneca jab. Unfortunately, if the business does choose to proceed with sanctions on employees who refuse to have the vaccine, potentially resulting in dis- missals, the likelihood is that claims will follow. Unfair dismissal claims and discrimination claims, such as on the basis of gender or religion, are likely to be the two main risk areas. Seeking professional legal advice at an early stage is a wise move in order to understand the degree of risk in any given scenario.