CardsSafe – 20 Years in the Hospitality & Leisure Industries

CardsSafe Ltd. has worked in the leisure and hospitality industry for more than twenty years. From pubs, bars, hotels and restaurants to golf courses, caterers and sports grounds, the CardsSafe system continues to be successfully utilised in all types of customer-facing venues.

The CardsSafe system is specifically designed to securely retain customer credit, debit and ID cards while the cardholder runs a tab. As a result, it makes it easier for venues to manage their customers’ bills, allowing staff to up-sell and build better customer relationships.

Over 5000 venues now utilise the system. For example, the London Golf Club, one of the UK’s most prestigious golf centres, first installed the CardsSafe system in 2008, adding additional units in 2014 and again in 2020. At the club, CardsSafe is used by the catering staff as they also serve golfers with food and drinks on the course.

Grant Rumbelow, Food and Beverage Operations Manager, explained, “CardsSafe has been a welcome addition to the London Golf Club. We utilise the system in our Golf Shop and Spike Bar and on-course with our Drinks Buggy. With CardsSafe, we can safely store customers’ cards whilst they enjoy their round of golf.”

CardsSafe has protected business and customer assets for over twenty years, acting as a proven and genuine deterrent for walkouts, dine & dash and chargebacks. In addition, CardsSafe is cost-effective and pays for itself. Each ten-drawer unit hire comes with excellent customer service, free replacement keys, and additional units that can be added at any time.

Hospitality and leisure venues across the UK have trusted and benefitted from CardsSafe for twenty years. So the question is, can you afford not to have CardsSafe as a part of your business?

For more information, please visit www.cardssafe.com

Or contact the sales team on 0845 500 1040