CardsSafe remains one of the most affordable ways to help hospitality venues up-sell on-site by offering a secure and trusted way to operate customers’ tabs.

Established over twenty years ago, CardsSafe is designed to securely retain customer credit, debit and ID cards while the cardholder runs a tab. It’s a simple, affordable and effective system that does not capture data and is GDPR compliant. It allows staff to up-sell, protect customers’ bank cards and give them extra peace of mind that their cards are held professionally while running a tab.

Two decades later, over 5000 UK venues trust the CardsSafe system, from Young’s pubs, golf courses, Hilton Hotels, Lord’s cricket ground, and many independent restaurants and bars.

“Average spend is up, and chargeback has virtually disappeared after we installed CardsSafe, which really puts our customers’ minds at rest.”

Timothy, Young’s Bar Manager

CardsSafe remains on the side of hospitality and leisure venues by continuing to freeze prices for the past eight years. At just £9.95* per month rental for a 10-drawer unit, the system pays for itself. Just one £120 walk-out, which CardsSafe could have prevented as it acts as a deterrent for dine-and-dash, is the rental price for a unit per year.

CardsSafe continues to support hospitality businesses during periods of economic uncertainty. They also offer customer service and free replacement keys, which can be sent out anytime.

So what are you waiting for? If you want to increase profits and the bottom line, reduce losses and help build stronger relationships with your customers, contact CardsSafe and lock in great prices today!

For more information, please visit www.cardssafe.com

Or contact the sales team on 0845 500 1040