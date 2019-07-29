Ceda Welcomes New Board Members

Ceda is delighted to announce the appointment of two new Board members, Richard Toye, Director of Upnorth Group, and Paul Neville, Managing Director at CHR Foodservice Equipment. Both have been co-opted onto the Board, and will formally become Directors at the end of the year. It is hoped that their arrival, and the wealth of experience that they will bring to their new roles, will enable ceda to increase its presence in the catering and foodservice industry, and build on its current impressive rate of expansion.

Ceda Chairman Derek Maher reflected on the new appointments, saying “ceda continues to grow from strength to strength as its members benefit from the services and support that is available. Having a diverse, informed professional team of directors on the board of ceda is essential to the continued development of the association and its progress. ceda are therefore very pleased to welcome Richard Toye and Paul Neville on to the Board as we all strive to raise the standards within our great industry.”

Richard Toye, who was “surprised and flattered” to be considered for the position, explained why he had agreed to become a Board member: “The Board of ceda over recent years has turned the organisation into a driving force in transforming our industry in terms of learning, knowledge, awareness, communication and the general betterment of our industry to be more sustainable and professional, as well as developing our youth to bring new fresh young blood into our industry and keeping them in the industry, and increasing the distributor’s worth to the marketplace.

Without the drive and passion of Adam and the current and recent Boards we would not be in such a good place to embrace the forthcoming years. An opportunity to be involved in what is a developing and sure to be exciting new chapter in our industry was too good of an opportunity to miss.”

Discussing what he could bring to ceda, he added, “I hope that with my experience from a technical, design and a business perspective, I can enhance ceda and their mission even further and continue my own goals of giving our industry a higher value, making us all more advanced, commercially enhanced and commutatively stronger, and providing a future by developing our youth and making our industry a better place for us now and in many years to come.”

Paul Neville enthused “I’m very excited and very proud to have been asked to join the ceda Board. I’ve been working in our industry for 28 years and more recently took on a role as northern regional chair for ceda. My company CHR is an established and proactive ceda member who have seen first-hand the commitment and added value Adam and the board have been delivering to us as members, so to be able to get involved and help continue that drive was a really easy decision to make.

It’s an industry I love and I’ve been lucky to have been a part of it all my working life, so hopefully those experiences will be shared and can be applied to further enhance the value that ceda members get from the association, and continue to help make the association and industry a great place to be.”