Celebrate Great British Beer And Pubs By Getting Back Down The Local, Urge CAMRA

CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, is urging people across the country to support their local and get back down the pub from today.

As restrictions ease and indoor opening resumes across England, the consumer organisation is asking as many people as possible to use their local pubs and social clubs, and to choose drinks from local and independent brewers and cider producers, to help local businesses recover from the pandemic.

Commenting, CAMRA National Chairman Nik Antona said:

“Pubs matter and are a vital part of our communities up and down the country. As we mark the next milestone in the lifting of lockdown, I’m urging everyone who can to get back down to their local pub, social club or brewery taproom.

“People are really looking forward to socialising safely without being subject to notorious British weather, as well as enjoying all the social and wellbeing benefits of having a pint at the local.

“It is also vital that we give as much support as possible to local breweries and cider producers as well as to our pubs so that they can survive and thrive after an exceptionally difficult year.

“For those going back to the pub today please to be patient and courteous with pub staff who are doing their jobs in difficult circumstances and with a few extra rules than we are used to when we visit our local.

“Whilst indoor opening today is a significant step in the right direction, many pubs will still struggle to make ends meet due to restrictions on the amount of customers they can serve. We are urging the Government to commit to lifting all remaining restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so, so that we can see a return to pubs operating at full capacity, with customers jostling for space and being able to chat with friendly faces while perched on a stool at the end of the bar.

“If further restrictions aren’t lifted on 21st June then the Government must provide more financial support until our pubs can trade without restrictions. CAMRA is also calling on the Treasury to cut tax on draught beer served in pubs to help encourage pub-going and give our locals a better chance to compete with cheaper supermarket alcohol in the months and years ahead.”