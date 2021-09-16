Champion The Hospitality Industry By Sharing Your Story With Springboard’s #Myhospitalitylife!

Share Tweet Share Email

Springboard are calling on as many hospitality professionals as possible to get involved with #MyHospitalityLife from Friday 17th September onwards, showcasing the industry as a great place to work with excellent career prospects, to inspire the next generation.

We’re asking our hospitality family to share and interact with posts tagged with #MyHospitalityLife on social media, join discussions about the industry, celebrate the many positives and dispel the myths. You can create your own social media posts, whether they are testimonials or videos to show people the highlights of what you do, why you do it and even demo some of the impressive skills you have gleaned throughout your career.

Hospitality is growing and is crying out for new talent to hop on board. There is no other industry like it in terms of flexibility, variety, fast-track career progression and great perks.

We want to let people know what hospitality can offer – the different roles, routes of entry and career journeys available to those with the ambition to succeed in this fast-paced industry.

#MyHospitalityLife is for people in any role in hospitality, whether you’re new to the industry or have been working in it for 40 years – make your voice heard and be proud of what you do.

This is just one of the ways that you can support the growth of the industry and futureproof the talent pipeline for hospitality. Find out more about supporting Springboard as an ambassador: www.springboard.uk.net/support-us/ambassadors