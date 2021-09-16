Go Out To Help Out’ – £1 Per Pint Goes To Charity This Saturday In St Austell Pubs To Support National Hospitality Day

Share Tweet Share Email

St Austell Brewery will be donating £1 for every pint of its branded beers sold in its managed pubs this Saturday 18th September to mark National Hospitality Day, a celebration led by UKHospitality to recognise the brilliance of the UK hospitality sector.

The donations include flagship brands such as Proper Job, Tribute and Korev. The money raised will be donated to four official charity partners that operate within the hospitality industry and are key to its road to recovery, including Drinks Trust, Hospitality Action, LTC and Springboard.

After a long and challenging period for businesses and people working in hospitality, St Austell Brewery will be encouraging the UK to ‘go out to help out’ and buy a pint in their local pub, brewery or bar to celebrate the return of hospitality and drive the recovery of the sector.

Kevin Georgel, Chief Executive of St Austell Brewery, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting UKHospitality and National Hospitality Day at an important time for this wonderful sector. We want the UK to get out and enjoy the fantastic pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels this country has to offer while also supporting a good cause. We look forward to raising a glass with our customers this weekend.”

See the full list of participating pubs and inns sites here.