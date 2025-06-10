Cheers to Great Design: CAMRA Names UK’s Best-Looking Pubs

Share Post Share Email

The Swan in Stratford St Mary, Suffolk. Photo by Historic England.

CAMRA has announced the winners of its Pub Design Awards 2025, celebrating some of the most visually stunning, historically significant and lovingly restored pubs across the UK.

Judged by a panel of experts in design and conservation, the awards are run in collaboration with Historic England and highlight both the importance and vulnerability of pub architecture, from ornate Victorian gin palaces to imaginative contemporary spaces.

This year’s winners range from sensitive restorations of heritage pubs to ambitious new builds and innovative conversions of historic buildings.

Andrew Davison, Chair of the Pub Design Awards judging panel, said:

“The Pub Design Awards recognise the highest standards of pub architecture, rewarding artistic flair and painstaking historical conservation. From inviting streetcorner locals to striking medieval coaching inns, there are some stunning pubs in the UK, and the craftmanship involved in making these venues a gorgeous place to enjoy cask beer and real cider or perry should rightfully be applauded. I encourage heritage enthusiasts and pub lovers alike to visit these inspirational buildings.”

Gary Timmins Chair of CAMRA’s Awards Committee added:

“This year’s awards are tinged with sadness, as one of our winners, the Python’s Arms, has had to make the heart-breaking decision to close its doors for good. Due to the financial pressures facing all pubs across the UK, the local community has lost what should have been a valuable new social hub for generations to come. Within just a year from being converted into a beautiful pub, this rapid closure should be ringing alarm bells. Real action is needed to support the pub industry, otherwise we will lose many more locals in the near future.”

The full list of Pub Design Awards winners are:

New Build: given to pubs built in 2024 where the owners have used imagination and flair to create something new and impressive, whilst recognising the traditional qualities of pub hospitality.

Winner: bod Lichfield, Staffordshire

Titanic brewery, Stoke-on-Trent has previously won awards for its conversions of pre-existing buildings, but this is the first time that they have created a building from scratch. Architect and designer Mark Smith of Mark Smith Design has included several trademark bod design elements in an imaginative and stylish fashion. Judges admired the pub’s industrial chic design, which makes use of recycled wood, distressed paintwork, quirky light fittings and exposed ceiling pipes. The judging panel felt the new pub was a great addition to Lichfield’s beer scene.

Historic England Conservation: awarded for work which carefully preserves a pub’s historical architectural features, whilst updating and evolving its facilities to improve the viability of the building, securing it for future generations to enjoy.

Winner: Swan, Stratford St Mary, Suffolk

The Grade-II listed timber framed pub, believed to date back to the 17th century, has been carefully renovated and conserved by Boudica Inns Ltd, owned by Mark and Sophie Dorber. A glazed conservatory housing a new bar, servery and dining area has been added to the original building, designed by architects KLH of Ipswich. Judges admired how the contemporary design of the large extension, with an exterior finished in steel and glass, made a striking contrast between the older elements of the pub.

Conversion to Pub Use: rewards outstanding conversions of buildings which were originally built for other uses and have now been transformed into a pub. The judges are looking for conversions which bring out the character of the building and re-use historic features to give atmosphere and a pub ambience.

Joint winner: Borough Beer House, Farnham, Surrey

A conversion of the former Bailiff’s Hall in the historic Grade-II listed Town Hall Buildings, dating from 1674. Architects Madins, commissioned by owner Mark Curran, oversaw the conversion of the former dress shop, sensitively retaining existing features, including beamed ceilings, period fireplaces, wood panelling and a herringbone pattern floor. Custom crafted benches have been designed to be in keeping with the historic character of the building.

Joint winner (now closed): Python’s Arms, Lyonshall, Herefordshire

A conversion of a 13th century rural farm building at Penrhos Court, which once housed the Penrhos Brewery owned by Terry Jones of Monty Python fame, owners Mark Bentham and Laura Lane have carried out a thorough renovation of this characterful building. Judges praised the rustic décor noting characterful design touches such as the lobby doorhandle shaped in the form of a python.

Refurbishment: best refurbishment of an existing pub building, ranging from a complete gutting to enhancing the design of what was originally in the pub. Judges are looking for originality and imagination in the way the building is treated.

Winner: Druid Inn, Gorsedd, Wales

The latest addition to a small group of pubs owned by Pubs Ltd, a company set up by Jerry Brunning of Brunning and Price, and his wife Beth. Acquired in June 2023 after closure by Thwaites Brewery, the Druid reopened in March 2024 after an extensive yet thoughtful renovation. Judges praised the refurbishment noting the pub’s cosy nooks and crannies, a welcoming central bar, comfortable seating, quirky artwork, soft lighting, roaring fireplaces and a private dining room.