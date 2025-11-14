China Fleet Country Club Celebrates Double Wins At Cornwall Tourism Awards

Share Post Share Email

China Fleet Country Club has been recognised for its outstanding quality and commitment, bringing home awards from the prestigious Cornwall Tourism Awards 2025. The Club, located on the Devon/Cornwall border in Saltash, was named a Bronze winner in the fiercely competitive REGENERATIVE TOURISM AWARD (sponsored by Eden Project) and secured a major GOLD in the prestigious BUSINESS EVENTS VENUE OF THE YEAR (sponsored by ADA Cosmetics).

The ceremony, hosted by broadcaster and journalist Daphne Skinnard at the magnificent Truro Cathedral, celebrated the very best of Cornwall’s dynamic hospitality and tourism industry.

This double win is a powerful validation of the Club’s strategic, multi-million-pound investment strategy, designed to create a year-round, world-class destination for fitness, leisure, wellness, and business.

“This is a moment of immense pride for everyone involved with China Fleet Country Club. To win not one, but two such significant awards, underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainable growth and our community,” said Dean Bennett, Managing Director of China Fleet Country Club.

“Our success tonight is a direct result of our continued, significant investment into the Club’s facilities, including our solar-powered initiatives and our state-of-the-art facilities. We are proud to employ local people, honour our military heritage, and provide a truly exceptional experience that contributes positively to Cornwall’s future.”

The REGENERATIVE TOURISM AWARD win highlights the Club’s dedication to sustainability. This includes strategic investments in green solar energy, which significantly reduces the Club’s operational footprint, alongside its Gold accreditation by Green Tourism.

Securing the BUSINESS EVENTS VENUE OF THE YEAR award recognises the Club’s robust, non-seasonal commercial strategy.

The Club is owned by the military charity, the China Fleet Trust, and honours its deep-rooted connection to the Armed Forces, including the employment of many ex-serving personnel and military spouses.