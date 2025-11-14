SIBA Launch ‘Industry Newcomer’ And ‘Beer Champion’ Categories To Highlight Outstanding Individuals

Share Post Share Email

The Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) have today launched the SIBA Business Awards 2026, including two new categories for ‘Brewing Industry Individual Newcomer of the Year’ and ‘Independent Beer Champion of the Year’.

The SIBA Business Awards seek to congratulate excellence in the brewing industry across a variety of categories, from pump clip, can and bottle design, to efforts taken by brewers to make their business more sustainable, innovative or diverse, as well as naming the UK’s best pubs, bars and retailers of beer from independent breweries.

The Brewing Industry Individual Newcomer of the Year award recognises an individual who having joined the independent brewing industry in the last twelve months has made a significant and positive impact. This positive impact could be on the business, organisation or association they have joined or on the broader brewing industry over the last year.

The Independent Beer Champion of the Year award seeks to highlight the beer industry individual who has had a hugely positive influence on independent beer over the last twelve months. This could be an individual who has delivered positive change or opportunities for independent brewers, championed a new industry cause, helped to create a more inclusive or diverse industry, or helped to shine a light on the sector in an impactful or innovative way. Nominations can be made by anyone working in the independent beer industry, with the winner then voted for by SIBA Members.

The judging panel for the prestigious SIBA Business Awards is chaired by Neil Walker, SIBA’s Head of Comms and Marketing, who had this advice for businesses looking to enter this year’s awards;

“The SIBA Business Awards celebrate the very best of the British brewing industry and shine a light on all of the elements of running a successful business which go well beyond simply brewing great beer. As a judging panel we are looking for businesses who have gone beyond the norm and done something truly special, innovative or impactful. The two new categories seek to recognise individuals from the beer and brewing industry who are pushing us all towards an even brighter future for independent beer.”