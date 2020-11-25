Christmas Plans Make A Mockery Of The Restrictions Facing Pubs

BBPA responds to Government plans to reduce restrictions over Christmas period

Travel and household mixing restrictions will be eased over Christmas the government has announced, but restrictions on hospitality will remain in place.

United Kingdom is for devolved administrations agreed a single set of United Kingdom wide measures include:

Travel restrictions across the four administrations and between tiers will be lifted to provide a window for households to come together between the 23rd and 27th of December.

Up to three households can form an exclusive ‘bubble’ to meet at home during this period. When a bubble is formed it is fixed, and must not be changed or extended further at any point.

Each Christmas bubble can meet at home, at a place of worship or an outdoor public place, but existing, more restrictive rules on hospitality and meeting in other venues will be maintained throughout this period.

The British Beer & Pub Association has today responded to the Government’s proposed plans to reduce restrictions over the Christmas period, labelling them a “mockery” of pubs.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“These plans for Christmas make a mockery of the extra restrictions being placed on pubs and the economic devastation they are facing this Christmas.

“How can it be that pubs cannot properly open while households can mix in private settings? The Government data has consistently shown that house-to-house transmission is one of the highest, whereas hospitality has accounted for as little as 2% of COVID incidences when open.

“Pubs are a controlled, safe and regulated environment to socialise in – following all Government guidelines and working with NHS track and trace. They are part of the solution for a safe and enjoyable Christmas, not the problem.

“It seems the Government has chosen to inflict unnecessary pain and irreversible damage on our sector without publishing evidence alongside these decisions.

“If the Government is really going to stop pubs from opening this Christmas then they must be fully compensated. Christmas is the most important time of the year for trade in our sector. This year more than ever. Without it, thousands will not survive the winter unless the Government does the right thing and steps in with financial support to help them. That means grants that fully cover their fixed costs, like during the first lockdown.

“We all need some festive cheer after this tough year – and want we everyone to be able to enjoy a beer in their local pub with family and friends this Christmas, safely. After all, Christmas just won’t be the same if we can’t go to the local.”