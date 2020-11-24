Fertile Ground for Potential Disputes: Dealing with Commercial Contracts During The Second Lockdown

The second English lockdown has come as a body blow for many businesses in the hospitality sector.The Government-enforced restrictions mean many premises are again empty, workforces are operating remotely or on furlough and it has become impossible to provide certain services. The Government has offered some support and legal protections for struggling businesses but is not able to introduce substantive laws to assist businesses with their supply chain commercial contracts. On 7 May 2020, the Cabinet Office produced a “Guidance on responsible contractual behaviour in the performance and enforcement of contracts impacted by the Covid-19 emergency”. Quite sensibly, the guidance recognised that commercial parties may find it difficult or impossible to perform their contracts and suggested that adjustments in contractual arrangements should be considered to avoid disputes escalating. The sentiment is to be applauded, but the guidance issued by the Cabinet

Office didn’t offer any assistance to businesses on how to deal with their commercial contracts. All this is fertile ground for potential supply chain disputes in the hospitality sector. For example, we can foresee problems arising in relation to goods ordered and delivered before lockdown which will perish on the premises or in a warehouse before the sanctions are lifted; disputes regarding goods ordered but which cannot be delivered or used while the restrictions are in place; pre-paid events being cancelled, and refunds demanded. So, what are the key steps that businesses need to take to prevent disputes arising? REVIEW THE CONTRACT A party that fails to perform a contract may not always be in breach and liable to a claim by the other party.Whenever there are difficulties with performing the terms of a contract, the parties should: • review the contract and assess whether there are provisions which may excuse performance in certain circumstances or a force majeure term which may permit termination or suspension of the contract or the obligation; and

• consider whether the contract may, as a matter of law, be discharged entirely because it has become impossible to perform. Don’t assume that there is an obligation from which there is no escape without breaching the contract. Review the contract with a fine tooth- comb and assess if there are options for avoiding or delaying obligations. ENSURE THAT ANY VARIATIONS ARE BINDING If obligations cannot be performed, parties must exercise careful thought and precise execution when considering the possibility of varying the terms of a contract. In most cases, parties can make legally enforceable variations to their contracts provided that: