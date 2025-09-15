City Licensed Premises Celebrate Wins At Safety Thirst Awards

Share Post Share Email

Four distinguished establishments in the City of London have been recognized at this year’s Safety Thirst Awards, held at Guildhall. The Steel Yard at All Hallows Lane claimed the Overall Winner award, while Forge Bar on Cornhill secured Runner Up status. Additionally, 1 Lombard Street was honoured with the Best Safety Initiative award, and East India Arms on Gracechurch Street received recognition for Best Community Contribution.

The Safety Thirst Awards celebrate excellence among licensed venues across the Square Mile, including cafes, bars, pubs, clubs, restaurants, and events spaces that participate in the City of London Corporation’s comprehensive safety scheme.

A record 78 Square Mile licensed venues – the highest figure ever – were accredited for this year’s awards, which were first launched in 2006.

As the Licensing Authority for the City, the organisation’s awards promote high standards in reducing crime and anti-social behaviour, while also helping to ensure a safe and pleasant environment for people to socialise in. Businesses apply to become accredited and will only be approved to join the scheme on completion of a satisfactory site assessment. The scheme recognises and celebrates responsible and well-managed venues in the City’s nighttime economy.

It was expanded recently to include criteria on counter terrorism, combatting drink spiking, enhancing women’s safety, tackling sexual harassment, and suicide prevention, all of which are a top priority for the UK’s night-time economy.

Accredited venues, of which they are currently 310, are eligible for a 30% discount from the City’s late-night levy applicable to all venues with permission to sell alcohol between the hours of midnight and 6am on any day of the week.

‘Safety Thirst’ supports Destination City, the City Corporation’s growth strategy for the Square Mile. Attracting businesses, workers, and visitors will ensure the City of London continues to play a leading role in driving London’s and UK’s economy.

Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Licensing Committee, John Fletcher, said:

“Many congratulations to The Steel Yard, Forge Bar, 1 Lombard Street, and East India Arms on their success at this year’s Safety Thirst scheme.

“Venues, such as these four winners, and all 78 accredited venues raise the profile of the Square Mile as a safe place in which to enjoy a night out, as well as underlining the importance that we place on the safety of visitors to the Square Mile.

“For my part, I am delighted that we reached a record number this year, and I hope that this upward trend will continue in the coming years.”

Chief Building Officer at The Steel Yard, Ian McGregor, said:

“It was an honour to have won this year’s award as Overall Winner at the Safety Thirst Awards.

“The Steel Yard takes great pride in providing a safe space for people to enjoy themselves in the City of London at the array of different events that we host. The Steel Yard team is very grateful to have the efforts that we all make recognised by the City of London Corporation, and hope to continue to serve the public for many years to come.”

CEO Eclection Group, Operators of Forge, Roger Payne, said:

“We’re incredibly proud that Forge has been recognised as a runner-up in this year’s Safety Thirst Awards.

“Creating a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment for our guests is at the heart of everything we do, and this accreditation reinforces the work our team puts in every day.

“Initiatives like Safety Thirst are vital for London’s night-time economy, and we are committed to continuing to raise the bar on customer safety, wellbeing, and hospitality excellence.”

Head of Beverages at 1 Lombard Street, Maite Belausteguigoitia, said:

“Receiving the award for 1 Lombard Street truly feels like a collective win.

“We are grateful to be surrounded by so many talented professionals who inspire us every day, as well as amazing venues that continue to raise the bar when it comes to innovation, safety, and hospitality excellence.

“My colleagues and I remain committed to making 1 Lombard Street a safe, welcoming, and lively place where people can come together for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. We also feel privileged to play our small part in helping the City of London remain great — a place that is safe, vibrant, and accessible to everyone.”

Licensee of the East India Arms, Bob Benton, said:

“I have had the pleasure of being the licensee of the East India Arms for 20 years, and it gave me enormous pride to win the Safety Thirst Best Community Contribution Award.

“There has been a pub on this site since the 1630s, with the current building dating from 1829. We are an historic beacon in the ever-growing Eastern Cluster of the City of London.

“With the support of Shepherd Neame and a great team working with me, we thrive on serving a great range of beers to workers, tourists, and the local community.”