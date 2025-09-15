Hospitality Food And Drink Prices Rise Again As Global Pressures Fuel Volatility

Share Post Share Email

The UK foodservice sector saw a significant resurgence of inflationary pressures in June 2025, the latest CGA Prestige Foodservice Price Index reveals.

The report, published by Prestige Purchasing with CGA by NIQ, shows inflation in nine of the Index’s ten categories, while the same number recorded month-on-month inflation following mounting pressure across global supply chains.

The Oils & Fats category of the Index has been hit particularly hard, with prices rising 6.7% over the last year and by 1.6% in July alone. Palm, soy and sunflower oil prices all surged due to strong demand and tightening supplies. Another area of significant concern is Coffee, Tea & Cocoa, where prices have soared 9.2% year-on-year. This is primarily a result of tight global availability of Robusta coffee beans, following drought in Vietnam and ongoing volatility in the cocoa market.

Meanwhile, Meat & Poultry prices rose 4.0% year-on-year, with poultry consumption outpacing production and turkey supplies for the festive season already at typical Christmas price levels. However, the Vegetables category bucked the general trend with a slight year-on-year reduction of 1.2% due to an expanded European potato crop, although other items like leafy greens are still facing upward pressure. The Fish category recorded a monthly price dip, despite severe supply pressures on core whitefish species like cod and haddock, with the latter’s prices having doubled compared to last year.

Shaun Allen, CEO of Prestige Purchasing, commented on the findings:

“The industry is navigating a persistent inflationary climate, with a mix of factors including climatic events, geopolitical issues, and challenges in labour and logistics all contributing to cost pressures. Businesses that remain agile and proactively review their sourcing strategies will be best positioned to mitigate the impact of this volatility and ensure long-term supply chain resilience.”

Reuben Pullan, senior insight consultant at CGA by NIQ, said:

“There has been little respite in inflation for hospitality businesses in 2025, and all figures point to yet more cost rises through to the crucial end-of-year trading period. Global and local supply and demand issues are putting major stress on prices, and businesses will have to work very hard to mitigate rises. They face the tough challenge of providing consumers with good value for money without compromising quality.”