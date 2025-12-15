Clarkson Joins Growing Pub Boycott of Labour MPs Over Tax Changes

Share Post Share Email

Jeremy Clarkson has announced that Labour MPs are no longer welcome at his Cotswolds pub, adding his voice to a widening industry protest against recent tax policy changes affecting the hospitality sector.

The broadcaster revealed that his business rates bill has jumped from £28,000 to more than £50,000 annually, prompting him to extend a previous ban on the Prime Minister to include all Labour parliamentarians—with one exception.

Writing on social media, Clarkson stated he would still welcome Markus Campbell-Savours, the Penrith and Solway MP recently suspended from the parliamentary Labour Party following his vote against government policy on agricultural taxation.

The move aligns Clarkson’s establishment with the #taxedout campaign, which has gained momentum across the licensed trade following October’s Budget announcement.

Industry-Wide Concerns

UK Hospitality has raised alarm over the cumulative impact of recent fiscal changes on the sector. Chief executive Allen Simpson warned that typical pubs face a 76 per cent increase in business rates, stating: “We will see business losses and closures.”

The concerns extend beyond rates to encompass increased employer National Insurance contributions and successive above-inflation rises in minimum and living wage levels.

Campaign Origins

The protest movement began in Southbourne, where restaurateur James Fowler banned Labour MPs from his Larder House venue. Fowler had met with Chancellor Rachel Reeves prior to the Budget at the request of local MP Tom Hayes.

“The Chancellor took no notice,” Fowler said, describing his attempt to convey industry difficulties before the subsequent rates announcement. “We are literally just being taxed out now.”

Sector Pressure

Star Pubs boss Lawson Mountstevens described current trading conditions as “intense,” calling the Budget’s business rates measures “bitterly disappointing.”

He urged government reconsideration: “A pub-specific package of relief would be a huge boost for our beloved locals and would go some way to easing the extraordinary burden.”

Kris Grumbrell, chief executive of Brewhouse and Kitchen, disclosed his businesses pay approximately £700,000 more in tax than they generate in profit, forcing staff reductions.

“We have to make a commercial return because otherwise you can forget the regeneration of the high street,” Grumbrell said, warning the dispute could expand beyond Southbourne.

Government Response

The Treasury defended its approach, highlighting what it termed a £4.3 billion support package for pubs, restaurants and cafés through the Budget.

Officials also pointed to licensing reforms enabling pavement service and special events, maintained reductions in draught beer duty, and a Corporation Tax cap.

A separate £400 million fund will be available to support pubs over the next three years, according to Whitehall sources.

The dispute highlights growing tensions between the hospitality sector and government over the financial pressures facing Britain’s licensed trade.