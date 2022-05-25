Class of 92’s Hotel Football Donates £200,000 to Local Causes

Share Tweet Share Email

Hotel Football in Trafford has raised a whopping £200,000 for local charities since it opened in 2015 through a range of initiatives.

The football themed hotel has operated a basement bar, Old Trafford Supporters Club (OTSC) and asked visitors to donate £1 at each Manchester United home game with the aim of distributing funds raised amongst local community projects.

With a focus on local charities, a portion of the funds was distributed to Trafford Council who used the donation to fund a ‘Street Talk’ minibus providing necessary transport to enable a programme supporting young people across Trafford. 50 sessions engaging with over 750 young people and being able to operate 7 days a week for 52 weeks of the year.

This investment into young people has also been further enhanced by Hotel Football’s close relationship with University Academy 92 with mentoring and work experience opportunities provided for students with jobs available in different departments in the hotel, supporting young people’s future career goals and equipping them with valuable work experience skills which can be used following their graduation.

Hotel Football also works closely with local charity Foodinate who are aiming to end food poverty across the region. Foodinate curates’ partnerships with local hotels and hospitality venues and ensures that for every meal served at a participating venue,, £1 is donated back to the charity to support those living in poverty.

At Hotel Football, this means that for every meeting or event package booked, £1 is donated to Foodinate to provide a hot meal for a person in Manchester. Throughout the last seven years, there have been over 25,000 meals donated in this way, ultimately serving the Booth Centre and Mustard Tree in the heart of our City.

Chris Hull, General Manager at Hotel Football said:

“We are incredibly proud of the money raised since opening in 2015. It is fantastic to be able to give back to our local community through many different avenues and is something we plan to keep supporting moving forward as we look to launch another partnership with Salford based charity Foundation 92.

“We’re looking forward to continuing this fundraising and hope to support a number of other community projects over the coming year, our most recent campaign saw us raise over £10,000 for Ben Dickinson – who walked from his hometown in Northern Ireland to Old Trafford back in March.”

In 2020 when the country went into lockdown, Hotel Football and their sister hotel Stock Exchange opened their doors to the incredible frontline NHS key workers providing a safe and comfortable place to stay, free of charge during incredibly unprecedented times.

Both hotels donated an incredible 3,500 room nights from March 2020 – November 2020. Continuing the support for the NHS, both hotels still offer NHS rates for key workers.