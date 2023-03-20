Clermont Hotel Group Unveils Training Centre ‘The Academy’

Share Tweet Share Email

Clermont Hotel Group, the largest hotel owner-operator in London, has announced the opening of The Academy, a dedicated learning and development centre designed to deliver best-in-class hospitality training for its new and current employees.

With over 1,600 employees spread across its 17 hotel properties and head office in London, Clermont Hotel Group has created The Academy as part of its ambition to help people forge lasting and successful careers within the hospitality, leisure and travel industries. Located within the iconic Tower hotel, the space comprises a high-spec classroom and mock reception area, to provide a base for learning and growth within the business.

The Academy’s rigorous curriculum allows employees to access a mix of face-to-face and virtual masterclasses, focusing on live scenarios to ensure consistent quality and exceptional service. A breadth of downloadable materials such as how-to guides and development toolkits also aid individuals’ mental health and wellbeing.

Partnering with accredited apprenticeship providers, Clermont Hotel Group offers its employees nationally-recognised qualifications, covering all aspects of the business from Level 2 Production Chef to Level 7 Accountancy.

Amanda Hall, Head of Learning & Development at Clermont Hotel Group, comments; “We are delighted to be presenting The Academy to our wonderful people. They are at the heart of everything we do for our customers, and their development is of huge importance as we set out to grow and expand the business following the rebrand from Great London Hospitality (glh) to Clermont Hotel Group.”

Last Autumn, glh transformed into ‘Clermont Hotel Group’, revealing a brand-new identity in line with fresh business vision and strategy. The significant rebrand, which marks the culmination of £90 million investment in the past five years, has seen the company streamline and reposition a number of property assets under three key brands: The Clermont, Thistle and Hard Rock Hotel London – which together fall under the Clermont Hotel Group umbrella.

The rebrand and shift in strategy expands across all elements of the business including its internal employee engagement, taking a people-first approach. Bringing through and celebrating extraordinary people, ensuring staff development, and helping people to take ownership and pride in their careers is integral to the business’ fresh approach.

“As part of our journey to becoming Clermont Hotel Group, we underwent a significant project internally to craft a refreshed set of core values. Speaking to our teams and discovering exactly what it is that’s important to them while at work, we landed on three: Bold, Adaptable, Real”, Hall continues.