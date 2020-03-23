CLH News – Standing United with the Pub & Hospitality Industry

These are indeed extraordinary times! And our thoughts here at CLH News go out to those who have been directly impacted by Covid-19, and those suffering the consequences it has had on the hospitality and on-trade sector, which has been affected more than most.

We here at CLH News are open for business! We are proud to have been supporting the sector for the past 20 years, in print, digitally, trade shows and social media. Keeping our readership up to date with industry changes, legislation, news and views, and of course introducing products and services to help them with the day-to-day running of the business and help them increase profitability.

We don’t intend to stop now! The sector has always been a vibrant strong and immensely resilient one, and I am sure you will agree that now that the sector has been effectively “closed down” we will all come to realise the true value and importance pubs/bars and restaurants have to the community and our social well-being.

We are all in the same boat, and by coming together we will all get through this together and emerge strong and raring to go!

Our team is currently manning the office as it did before, but will work remotely if necessary.

In addition to our daily updated website, our twice-weekly digital newsletter and a daily active and interactive social media,we have created an Corvid-19 advisory board on our website. This will be constantly updated for the foreseeable future to keep you up-to-date and answer any questions employers or employees in the hospitality/on-trade have, covering a multitude of issues – including health & safety, human resources, employment law, finance, licensing, dealing with landlords, suppliers and seeking Government assistance and more.

We are also introducing a weekly digital edition of CLH News.

CLH Digital will be delivered to our online readers every Friday. A full edition, not only continually updating our readers regarding Covid-19, but also other related industry news. We are dedicated to sharing positive news, and in particular we are contacting industry professionals – experts in various fields to give their views, and also give their invaluable insight on how to prepare for when this crisis ends, so that businesses can hit the ground running and get their business back on track as quickly as possible.