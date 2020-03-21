, Emergency Fund Launched to Assist Hospitality Workers

An emergency fund entitled “ Hospitality Workers Emergency Fund” has been launched by Hospitality Action and Tipjar to help to support those working in the industry who will lose their zero-hour contracts as a result of the Corvid-19 crisis. Hospitality Action, which supports hospitality staff including chefs, waiters, sommeliers and bartenders, has launched an appeal after the “unprecedented crisis” that is the coronavirus outbreak “puts many thousands of livelihoods at immediate risk”.

The announcement of the closure of Pubs, bars and restaurants until further notice many worker’s employed on zero hour contracts find themselves in limbo. The fund allows people to donate directly to hospitality workers in their local city, with 100% of donations going directly to Hospitality Action to distribute.

In a statement the Charity said: “We urgently need to build a significant fund to enable us to make a one-off award to eligible workers suddenly facing hardship.

“To be effective in meeting the anticipated demand we need to secure funds before we can open the scheme for grant applicants so we urgently need the industry to mobilise. We won’t be able to help everybody who applies, but with your support we will reach as many people as the fund allows.

“Please give whatever you can today and leave a note in description that it is for the Covid-19 Hospitality fund.”

People can also request their own town to have their own page, or request a donation page to be set up for their specific business, resulting in proceeds donated to the staff there directly.

Donate, download a fundraising pack or apply for a grant at: wearetipjar.com/emergency-fund

Or donate via Hospitality Action here: hospitalityaction.org.uk/donate