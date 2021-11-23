Community Pub is Reopening Following the Largest Investment in Admiral Taverns’ History

The Raven, formerly The Farndon, in Farndon, Chester has reopened following the largest capital investment in Admiral Taverns’ history, a transformational £370,000. This investment has enabled the pub to undergo an extensive renovation, featuring state of the art facilities and providing a welcoming atmosphere to customers.

Owned by community pub group, Admiral Taverns, The Raven will be run by experienced licensees Ed Duley and Tom Burge, who are keen to create a space that caters to everyone. The licensees want to ensure that The Raven is an inclusive hub for community life, as well as a destination for those coming from further afield. The pub, situated by the River Dee, has a loyal customer base, which Ed and Tom are seeking to grow.

Ed and Tom bring a wealth of knowledge to the establishment. The duo met in 2007 working at a small country house hotel, where Tom was the Sous Chef and Ed was the General Manager. Over the last 14 years, Ed and Tom have worked in many prestigious hospitality venues as Head Chef and General Manager.

Ed Duley commented: “Taking The Raven on was the easiest decision Tom and I have ever made. Being able to take charge of our destiny and do something that we’re both passionate about is amazing. Tom and I want to create a place that maintains the pub’s traditional roots and that consistently pleases both the local and the wider community.”

Tom Burge added: “Our experience has shown us that there are so many venues where drinking and dining don’t exist cohesively, but we know that with the right management and correct approach they can. The space that The Raven provides will allow us to foster an environment where those wanting to drink and those wanting to eat can do so harmoniously.”

Tom Jones, Business Development Manager for Admiral Taverns said: “Admiral Taverns has been wanting to invest in The Raven for a long time now, but it was a matter of waiting for the right licensees, who shared our vision, to come along. I firmly believe we’ve found that in Ed and Tom. Upon meeting them, I was struck by their experience and enthusiasm for the industry. They bring passion and dedication to the table and will offer the local community a fantastic pub.