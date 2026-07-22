Community Right to Buy Could Be ‘Gamechanger’ for Saving Welsh Pubs says CAMRA

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The Welsh Government will bring forward legislation to establish a “Community Right to Buy” as part of the first phase of its legislative programme.

Under the proposed scheme, community groups would be able to identify and register properties or assets considered particularly important to their local area. If an owner later decided to sell, the community would then have the opportunity to make the first offer before the property went to other buyers.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth set out the plans in a statement to the Senedd yesterday.

He also confirmed that this initial legislative phase would include a bill aimed at giving greater protections to tenants in the private rental sector.

In addition, the government plans to introduce “rural proofing” legislation, which would require policymakers to take into account the specific needs and circumstances of rural communities when developing policy.

The First Minister told the Senedd: “The value my government places on fairness has motivated us to take action to strengthen the rights of tenants in the private rented sector. This will lay the groundwork for more substantial changes that will improve housing affordability, make rent fairer and limit no fault evictions.

“We are also developing proposals to legislate for the Right to Adequate Housing, because nobody should be forced to suffer the anxiety and unacceptable stigma which so often comes with having nowhere to call home.

“We want to protect and enhance Wales’s unique sense of community. Our nation is a rich tapestry of urban and rural, north and south, young and old. We will proceed with the development of a community right-to-buy scheme and provide the legislative basis to enable eligible community groups to nominate and register valuable community assets and be given the right of first refusal when the owners decide to sell.

“This is a far-reaching and ambitious programme that reflects our core values as a government, for the benefit of all the communities of Wales.”

Chris Charters, Director of CAMRA Wales, said: “Today’s announcement of a Community Right to Buy could be a gamechanger for people who want to save and take over the running of their local.

“Pubs are more than just businesses – they play a crucial role in building and maintaining cohesive communities. Where they are under threat of closure, conversion or demolition, it is right that people are given first refusal to buy it, so they have a fighting chance to save their local as a community-owned pub.

“At the moment this is really difficult for communities in Wales to save their pub and take it on as a community business because pub protection laws are the weakest anywhere in the UK.

“As well as a right to buy the pub as a community asset, CAMRA wants to see the Welsh Government offer funding for community groups to take over their local. Ministers should also change the law so planning permission is always required to convert a pub in Wales being converted into a restaurant, shop or takeaway, or demolished to make way for housing. This will help to stop greedy developers depriving a community of their pub against the wishes of local people.”