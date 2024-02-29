Share Tweet Share Email

CONCEPT bars are the UK’s leading bar manufacturer – offering bespoke stainless steel bar counter design and manufacture alongside specialist consultation and equipment specification. Our installations can be found at a range of sites including hotels, restaurants and nightclubs, whilst utilising specialist metalwork finishes such as brass, zinc and pewter. Working closely with the operators, designers and owners we can achieve a working bar to the right style of finish and to budget.

We are proud to have worked on some of finest hotels in London, including bars at The Corinthia Hotel, The Langham Hotel, the Radisson Mayfair Hotel and Claridges Hotel.

The ‘World’s best 50 bars’ list regularly includes award-winning CONCEPT designed bars – including Scout, Happiness Forgets, Swift and Artesian,

We also have significant international installations, including at the Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados, Le Logis Grey Goose in France and the Chan restaurant in Thessaloniki.

In addition, CONCEPT mobile bars offer a full bar service to the function and hospitality sector, with units including mobile coffee counters, mobile deli units and full mobile draught beer bars.

CONCEPT also specialise in the supply of bespoke wine cabinet solutions and have spectacular installations at a range of exclusive hotel and restaurants. Our cabinets include dimmable LED lighting, angled champagne bottle display shelving & wine cellar style shelving, and a range of finishes from matt black to patinated bronze.

With over 30 years design experience we closely follow the latest trends in bar service offers, and with our own bespoke stainless steel manufacturing facility we have the flexibility to quickly adapt to achieve your design.

www.conceptbars.com

0300 1246987