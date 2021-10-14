Construction Starts On Multi-Million Pound Hotel In Tourist Hotspot

Yorkshire construction company Harris CM has commenced a £5 million design and build contract for a new three storey, 60-bedroom, boutique-style hotel for GiGi Developments, on the site of the former Rising Sun Hotel in the pretty village of Hope, which sits in the heart of the Peak District.

The hotel, complete with restaurant and bar, will be operated by Bike & Boot and follows the company’s successful first venture opening in Scarborough. The completed hotel will target bikers, walkers and their canine companions and will open in the Summer of 2022.

Jason Adlam, CEO at Harris CM, said: “We are delighted to be involved with this project which will see the re-development of the site of an eighteenth century coaching inn that closed its doors in March 2017.

“We’re looking forward to once again working with AAD Architects, MAC Construction Consultants and Adept Civil and Structural Consulting Engineers to deliver this stunning project in the heart of the Peak District National Park.”

Chris Green, of GiGi Developments commented: “Our team has worked hard to devise a scheme that is appropriate to its surroundings, but which will deliver much needed new hotel rooms in the Peak District, creating jobs and boosting the local economy.

“With staying visitors spending an average five times more than day visitors, clearly encouraging overnight stays is crucial to the future of the Peak District.

“Importantly, new modern facilities like this also enhance accessibility to the Peak District by offering accommodation for all ages and interests, including older people and those with disabilities or mobility issues.

Simon Kershaw, of Bike & Boot Hotels, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Bike & Boot to the Peak District following on from the success of the Scarborough hotel which opened in 2019. Bike & Boot is a new leisure hotel fit for the 21st century, offering great value and facilities for leisure breaks. The Peak District is an ideal place for us to introduce the second Bike & Boot hotel, one of a number planned over the next few years.”