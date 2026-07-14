Consumer Confidence Stabilises and Spending Grows 1.9 Per Cent In June, As Pubs Enjoy A World Cup Boost

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Consumer card spending grew by 1.9 per cent year-on-year in June, a marked improvement on May’s 0.8 per cent growth, but below the latest CPIH inflation rate of 3.0 per cent. Non-essential spending increased 1.7 per cent, while growth in essential spending reached a 14-month high, up 2.2 per cent.

The uplift was driven by a combination of stabilising consumer confidence, warm and sunny weather, and the arrival of the World Cup, which boosted several categories including pubs, clothing and general retail.

Consumers’ confidence in household finances (64 per cent), non-essential spending (51 per cent) and ability to live within their means (70 per cent) were all broadly on par with May, while confidence in job security grew three percentage points to 46 per cent. Similarly, confidence in the global (26 per cent), UK (24 per cent) and European economy (29 per cent) all remained within one percentage point of May’s results.

Consumers appear to be separating their own finances from the wider economic picture: 39 per cent agree their personal financial situation is more stable than the UK’s overall, while 44 per cent say they feel financially resilient despite concerns about the UK economy.

World Cup kick-off gives pubs a lift

Three in five (59 per cent) UK adults report tuning into the World Cup this year, however 47 per cent say they’re watching more matches at home than they normally would, due to late kick-off times.

Despite this, Barclays merchant-side data shows pubs have enjoyed substantial boosts on England match days, helped by extended opening hours. Pub transactions hit a 2026-peak on Saturday 27th June, when England faced Panama, at five times’ the year’s daily average (up 389.9 per cent), representing a 161.7 per cent year-on-year uplift.

Looking at combined figures for Sunday 5th July and Monday 6th July, when the England-Mexico kick-off was delayed until 2am BST due to the weather, payments tripled, up 201.5 per cent year-on-year. Similarly, England’s draw against Ghana resulted in an unusually busy Tuesday (23rd June) for the sector with payments processed up 244.3 per cent year-on-year.

Record June heat helps the high street

After falling -5.7 per cent and -5.8 per cent respectively in April and May, travel spending showed signs of recovery in June, down just -0.1 per cent. Airline spend declined -5.4 per cent, but travel agents returned to growth (1.9 per cent), after three consecutive months of decline.

Meanwhile, hotels, resorts & accommodation climbed 1.7 per cent, which comes as 26 per cent of consumers say they’re going on a UK staycation in 2026, up from 19 per cent in April.

Rohan Kumar, Head of Spend Insights at Barclays, said: “Card spending saw further uplift in June, with both essential and non-essential categories recording stronger growth. Record temperatures, stabilising consumer confidence and the start of the World Cup helped drive a broad-based increase in activity, boosting spending across everyday essentials, summer purchases and social occasions.”

Jack Meaning, Chief UK Economist at Barclays, said: “While additional spending around the World Cup will be a welcome cushion for the hospitality sector, it remains true that the economy has slowed into the middle of the year. Looking ahead to the second half of 2026, we expect growth to pick up modestly, as improving consumer sentiment and reduced uncertainty are partially offset by the temporary inflation bump.”