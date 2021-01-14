Consumers Make Extra Effort For Valentine’s Day 2021

Share Tweet Share Email

1-in-5 consumers intend to make a bigger effort than normal this Valentine’s Day, especially Generation Z and younger Millennials, according to a new consumer poll.

KAM Media has teamed up with Toggle to understand consumer intentions for Valentine’s Day 2021. Yesterday’s consumer poll found that despite most people being in lockdown at home, 70% of UK adults are still intending to celebrate the occasion.

And many people have already started planning for the big day: nearly 1-in-3 UK adults have already started thinking about how to celebrate Valentine’s day, including possible gift options. 13% intend to spend more than usual, rising to 22% of under 35-year-olds.

Katy Moses, MD at KAM Media, said: “Last year 1-in-5 UK adults visited a pub or restaurant to celebrate Valentine’s Day. It’s usually the second highest footfall driving occasion after Mother’s Day and the highest spending. Obviously, this Valentine’s will look very different but given everything they’ve been through over the last 10 months, consumers are really embracing any excuse to celebrate right now and to make one day seem different from the next! Operators and brands should already be actively communicating their offer as consumers are already researching their options.”

The research found that consumers are keen to show their love for hospitality too: 25% would consider getting a Valentine’s Day “take away” from a local pub/restaurant and 16% would consider a ‘dine at home meal kit’.

Sam Brown, Chief Commercial Officer at Toggle, said: “Last March it would have been unthinkable to consider that hospitality would still be closed for Valentine’s Day 2021 – a day when the public usually spends over £1bn each year. However, the shift in consumer behaviour and the rapid adoption of technology in the sector means that Valentine’s Day certainly isn’t cancelled.

“Last year tested every relationship to its limit and, as a result, 1-in-3 people plan on making an even bigger effort this year than usual. And with 1-in-4 people planning to celebrate Valentine’s with an experience, gift card or at-home kit from their local pub or restaurant, we’d encourage operators to ensure they have a Valentine’s Day offering available when customers come looking.”