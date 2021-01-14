Latest:

Just Eat Takeaway’s Quarterly Orders Increase 57% With Lockdown Boost

Takeaway ordering company Just Eat has reported that it had received 57% more orders in the fourth quarter than a year earlier, as stringent social distancing rules and work-from-home trends continued to boost online orders.

Order growth accelerated from a 46% increase in the third quarter, as European countries went back into lockdown due to spike in the numbers of coronavirus infections.

Takeaway’s orders were up 56% in Germany and 58% in the United Kingdom. Restaurants in the Netherlands delivered 39% more meals through the company’s platform.

The company said it expects revenue to have jumped more than 50% in the whole of 2020, with an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of around 10%.

The results come just over a year after shareholders in Just Eat approved a £6.2bn merger with the Dutch food delivery firm Takeaway.com, creating one of the largest food delivery groups in the world, serving customers in 23 countries from Europe to New Zealand.

 

 

