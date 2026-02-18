Cotswold Gastropub On The National Pub Dining List For 2026 After Industry Recognition

Share Post Share Email

The George at Kempsford, Gloucestershire has been named in the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub Awards for 2026.

The annual awards are voted for by the hospitality industry and list the best places to eat, chosen by the UK’s gastropub Chefs and industry experts, meaning these highly acclaimed venues are recognised as being the best in the business by the most influential people in the industry.

As well as the core 1 to 50 list of the best pubs, they also introduced a 51-100 list in 2019 which further highlight culinary excellence within the pub industry. This year, The George placed 54th, marking a significant accolade for the Cotswold pub.

The awards website says the following, “Nestled in the historic village of Kempsford, the George combines the warmth of a traditional 19th-century village inn with a culinary experience that has captured the attention of food lovers across the nation with its use of the finest ingredients in its classic British cooking.

Roger and Emie Hawkshaw are at the helm of this glorious gastropub, bringing a wealth of Michelin-star and Rosette-level experience to the table.

Heading up the kitchen, Roger, whose career includes the Roux Scholarship and tenure at the Michelin-starred New Angel, curates menus that celebrate the seasons, utilising fresh and locally sourced ingredients.

There’s a commitment to detail at every level where guests can savour the pub’s celebrated Sunday roasts, its continuously evolving a la carte menu or should you wish to warm your cockles by the fire with a pint of Arkell’s.

Emie is the “front of house maestro”, ensuring every guests’ visit to the George is extra special and creating memories to last a lifetime”

After receiving the award letter, Roger said:

“The George has come a long way. I cannot take all of the credit, the front of house team, led by Emie, have been amazing. The feedback from our local community and visitors, who travel quite a distance, has also been vital and helped me to develop the menu, establish regular specials and produce dishes that are clearly being enjoyed and recognised- and that’s what is most rewarding.”

This is a historic first for Arkell’s, as the brewery has never previously had a UK Top 50 Gastropub – and it’s The George, one of its oldest pubs, bought in 1861, that has made the list.

George Arkell, Managing Director of Arkell’s Brewery said:

“Roger and Emie have put huge effort into every aspect of the pub, and this award is a brilliant and well-deserved recognition of that. We’re incredibly proud to have them running The George at Kempsford. The George is a fantastic place to visit, but it’s the passion and hard work behind the scenes that truly sets it apart.”

“It’s great to share some fantastic news, as it has been a challenging time for pubs and the hospitality industry as a whole for several years. Our hard work has paid off and we love running this beautiful little Cotswold pub, A special thank you to our customers for all your fabulous support,” Roger added.