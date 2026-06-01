Walk for Wellbeing Expands into New Locations to Strengthen Connection in Hospitality

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UK charity Hospitality Action’s annual fundraising event, Walk for Wellbeing, will return in October 2026 for its biggest year yet expanding into two new UK locations and bringing together hospitality professionals in support of wellbeing across the industry.

Powered by hospitality talent and recruitment partner mum, and in partnership with Caterer.com, HR in Hospitality, Imperial London Hotels and Nespresso, this year’s event will include new hosted walks in Hampshire and Suffolk, bringing the total number of locations nationwide to fourteen.

Participants can choose from 10km and 20km walks at locations across the UK throughout October, kicking off in Glasgow on Saturday 10 October to mark World Mental Health Day, followed by walks in Liverpool and York on Sunday 11 October and in Manchester on Sunday 18 October. On Monday 19 October, Newcastle will host the penultimate walk, before culminating in Birmingham, Bristol, Bath, Cardiff, Cornwall, Edinburgh, Hampshire, London and Suffolk on Sunday 25 October.

Since launching in 2020 with a small group of participants in London, Walk for Wellbeing has grown into a nationwide industry initiative. Last year alone more than 1,400 participants raised £170,000 for Hospitality Action’s wellbeing and support services.

As one of the key events in the annual hospitality industry calendar, it joins hundreds of hospitality companies and individuals together across the nation, and focuses on the importance of reconnection, support and community as a wellbeing tool. The event offers business leaders the chance to reconnect with their team, boost morale and support employee wellbeing while making a positive difference in their local community.

Craig Prentice, creator of Walk for Wellbeing said “What started as a simple way to bring people together during a difficult time for hospitality in 2020, six years on, it’s incredibly inspiring to see the event continue to grow each year and unite people across the country. The hospitality industry has always been powered by people, and people thrive when they feel connected. Walk for Wellbeing acknowledges the industry’s continued journey of resilience and reconnection and brings together individuals, teams and businesses to champion a positive conversation around wellbeing and celebrate personal connection and support across the industry.”

Everyone in the hospitality industry and beyond is invited to lace up their walking shoes and come together for this inclusive charity event which celebrates mental health and wellbeing through raising critical funds required to support individuals and their families in the hospitality sector facing challenging times.

Those unable to attend hosted city walks can ‘Walk It Your Way’ anytime from World Mental Health Day on Saturday 10 October to Sunday 25 October, providing the flexibility to create a route and distance which best suits them. Whether walking on their own, or with friends, family, colleagues, or pets, participants have the opportunity to connect with their community and the industry in their own way.