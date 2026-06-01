Star Pubs Invests £6.69m in Outdoor Upgrades

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Star Pubs is investing £6.69m in revamping outdoor areas and pub exteriors in 2026 touching around 850 pubs in its 2,350-strong estate.

Around one third of the investment is earmarked for garden enhancements. £1.61m will be pumped into transformational garden makeovers at 84 pubs costing £19,200 on average. 66 of these pubs will see major changes that are designed to maximise alfresco trading space and extend the outdoor season with everything from covered heated pagodas to new terraces. 18 of the pubs will have distinctive branded gardens themed to Birra Moretti, Cruzcampo, Foster’s or Inch’s that licensees report increase customers’ spend and length of stay. These will typically change the layout of the garden and install features like branded huts, entrance arches and barrel tables. Touches like fire pits and blankets will add to the ambience at some sites.

£680,000 will go into smaller garden improvements. 70% of this spend will upgrade furniture whilst the remainder is allocated to less extensive branded schemes that will fit out 30 gardens with all-new kit from either Birra Moretti, Cruzcampo, Old Mout or Inch’s.

Nearly two thirds of the budget will completely redecorate the exteriors of 122 pubs to enhance their appeal and attract passing trade. Improvements will range from new paintwork, signage and lighting to new entrances and better access.

Says Rob Clark, head of property for Star Pubs: “At a time when more people are considering staycations due to uncertainties about travelling abroad, having a great outdoors is a real boon giving a holiday feel. With the cost of doing business having increased significantly, we’re focused on doing all we can to help publicans drive sales. People’s appetite for being outside has not abated since the end of the pandemic whilst their expectations have got higher. A fantastic garden or outside area gives a pub the edge over its competition, creating another occasion for pubgoers and an opportunity for publicans to boost business. A well thought out space not only adds covers but can cater to a whole different customer base and host extra events and activities – from functions and live music to sports screenings – without compromising inside trade.”