Culinary Director Peter Recognised with Worldchefs President’s Medal

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A key figure in the Welsh hospitality industry has been awarded the prestigious President’s Medal at the Worldchefs Congress and Expo 2026 for his work promoting the culinary arts and profession.

Peter Fuchs, culinary director of The Celtic Collection and International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales), Newport, was instrumental in bringing the Congress and Expo to Wales from May 16-19 – the global event’s first visit to the UK in its 98-year history.

Attracting 800 chefs from around the globe to ICC Wales, the event organised by the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (Worldchefs) in partnership with the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW), of which Peter is a prominent member.

Presented by Worldchefs president Andy Cuthbert, the President’s Medal recognises individuals who have undertaken activities within their own country to promote the advancement and profile of the culinary arts and profession.

“This medal is recognition of the work that Peter has done, particularly over the past two years and his dedication to the Culinary Association of Wales ,” said Mr Cuthbert. “Peter is someone who has been instrumental in the success of this congress and has kept us refreshed and fed like kings.”

Responding to the honour, Peter said: “I wasn’t expecting this medal but it’s nice to be recognised for what we have done here to host this congress. It was many years in the making and finally we managed to get it here.

“I have spoken to many delegates who are surprised and didn’t realise that we had this fantastic convention centre here in Wales.

“I have to say that my culinary team, under the direction of ICC Wales executive head chef Gavin McDonagh, have done a fantastic job. Without them, we could not have delivered what we have done for the congress.

“It has been a very busy two weeks, because we had other functions before the congress and the team delivered 2,000 covers last weekend alone.”