Covid Uncertainty Forces Businesses to Rethink Contract Terms

There’s no getting away from the fact that global supply chains have been greatly affected by the outbreak of Covid-19 and the resulting lockdowns.To add to the problems, there is widespread confusion about where the responsibility for delayed, missed and incomplete deliveries should lay.

These issues once again highlight the importance of carefully crafted ‘force majeure (FM)’ clauses, as a thoroughly drafted clause can effectively address issues arising from unexpected future events that are out of the control of the contracted parties.

Although we are yet to see any significant judgments in large FM claims due to the time these cases take to reach court, Courts have handed down some judgments on injunctions related to FM clauses, stating that each one should be considered on its own words.

Therefore, businesses should ensure that FM clauses are drafted thoroughly, so they can be effective in defending a breach of contract that comes as a direct result of the ongoing pandemic and Government- imposed lockdown.

THE IMPORTANCE OF A GOOD ‘FORCE MAJEURE’ CLAUSE

When including an FM clause, it should enable the business to invoke a rights of suspension and/or termination of its duties and obligations under the contract.

The inclusion of the words ‘epidemic’ and/or ‘pandemic’ in the clause may be sufficient to trigger FM.Where these terms have not been included, the emergency measures to address or contain any outbreak, like a travel ban or quarantine zones, may be sufficient to trigger FM.

If a business seeks to invoke an FM clause, it must show that any failure to perform its contractual obligations cannot be attributed to other factors, such as any additional cost of performance.

Any FM clause cannot be taken in isolation, but interact appropriately with the other terms of the contract, such as any obligation to mitigate loss, and the procedure to notify the other party.

KEY ACTIONS FOR BUSINESSES IN 2021

First off, businesses should sit down and review the existing terms and conditions of supply and/or purchase, carefully scrutinising all proposed new contract terms to see if FM is included within it.

What is considered an FM event and what steps are involved in relying upon this clause? You must consider what effort to perform/minimise loss will be required from you and your supplier, so that bigger issues can be avoided if business performance is impacted.